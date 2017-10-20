Welcome to Day One
Magic Leap One™
Creator Edition
We're adding another dimension to computing. Where digital respects the physical. And they work together to make life better. Magic Leap One is built for creators who want to change how we experience the world.
Lightwear™
Designed for discovery
Engineered to be lightweight and comfortable for hours of exploration. We've combined our Digital Lightfield® technology with environment mapping, precision tracking and soundfield audio to produce amazing experiences that feel natural.
Lightpack™
Power and performance
The engine that drives our spatial computing platform. High-powered processing and graphics, streamlined in a lightweight pack that stays right by your side.
Control
Effortless navigation
Force control and haptic feedback allow for a fluid, sensory experience. With six degrees of freedom, movement feels smooth, intuitive and responds to your every gesture.
Product is continually advancing and may be different at time of shipment.
Platform Features
Digital Lightfield
Our lightfield photonics generate digital light at different depths and blend seamlessly with natural light to produce lifelike digital objects that coexist in the real world. This advanced technology allows our brain to naturally process digital objects the same way we do real-world objects, making it comfortable to use for long periods of time.
Visual Perception
The robust sensor suite on Magic Leap One detects surfaces, planes and objects, allowing for digital reconstruction of your physical surroundings. The result is a system that sees what you see, allowing lightfield objects to not only exist in the physical world but actually interact with it. Whether it’s virtual displays sitting alongside the computer monitor on your desk or a virtual panda that climbs across your living room couch, visual perception with machine learning unlocks the power of spatial computing.
Persistent Objects
Our visual perception and room-mapping technology builds a digital replica of your physical environment – detecting and storing the precise location of walls, surfaces and other physical objects. Lightfield objects stay where you put them, just as they would in real life. Place a virtual TV on the wall over your fireplace and when you return later, the TV will be right where you left it.
Soundfield Audio
To feel real, it must sound real. Our soundfield audio mimics the real world and relays distance and intensity with amazing quality. This allows you to hear exactly where a sound is coming from, meaning you’ll know how close a virtual T-Rex is as it stomps up behind you.
High-Powered Chipset
Our integrated processing unit delivers high-fidelity, gaming-quality graphics, with the power and performance of a laptop computer. From editing an elaborate 3D model to playing a first-person shooter in your living room, Magic Leap One produces lightfield objects in intricate detail, all on a highly responsive, self-contained wearable.
Next Generation Interface
We live and think in a 3D world, not on a flat screen. Our spatial interface includes multiple input modes including voice, gesture, head pose and eye tracking. This collective input system provides the tools needed to break free from outdated conventions of point and click interfaces, delivering a more natural and intuitive way to interact with technology.
Creator Portal
Coming Early 2018
We’re getting ready to open access to our SDK along with all of the tools, documentation, learning resources and support you’ll need to begin your journey.
Built for Creators
Magic Leap is a computing platform with a whole new set of capabilities. Here are some of the experiences we’ve been exploring, but they are just a jumping-off point. This is where your imagination comes to play.
Pull the Web Out of the Screen
Magic Leap One allows web developers to optimize for content extraction and spatial browsing, enabling new ways to shop and explore with 3D objects.
Displays On Demand
Open multiple screens anytime, anywhere, big or small. Deliver companion content for work or entertainment into any physical space. Walk with them or leave them hanging.
Gaming, Unboxed
Great games transport us to different worlds. But, what happens when games live in ours? Now, gameplay and characters finally come to you. Where will you take them?
Be Present Anywhere
Connect in physical space with others, digitally. It’s a new way to communicate and share experiences with friends and colleagues. Call it collaboration for another dimension.
Bring Your Creativity to Life
Experiment with combinations of creatures and objects to discover unexpected mash-ups. Like painting with turtles or rays of light. Imagine, produce, and play whenever, wherever, and however. It’s a sandbox without boundaries (or real sand).